Battleaxe: Burn This Town

Formed in 1980, Battleaxe were an also-ran NWOBHM band from the North-East who issued two albums before disintegrating. However, like many acts from that era, they have enjoyed cult status ever since, and they returned in 2010, initially just for live shows, although a brand new studio album is imminent. Thus, the re-release of their 1983 debut is timely indeed.

Steeped in street-level savvy, Burn This Town is packed with denim-over-leather, meat’n’ potatoes metal of the highest calibre.

Even the roughshod production can’t disguise the fist-pumping glory and supreme eadbangability of Ready To Deliver, Dirty Rocker and Thor – Thunder Angel. The ultimate vindication, though, stems from the fact that today there are hundreds of young bands desperately trying to sound just like this.

Aside from four bonus tracks from a BBC Friday Rock Show session, this reissue also sports a cool new cover, although it’s worth checking out the hilariously inept original online.