Barrence Whitfield & The Savages: Under The Savage Sky

Two years after the blistering garage soul fury of Dig Thy Savage Soul, Barrence Whitfield and his gang are back with an even meatier pot of loud, proud R&B stew.

Willow kicks us off with typical primordial abandon, Peter Greenberg’s let-rip six-string battling Whitfield’s bruised vocal all the way to the finish line.* The Claw* swings with a filthy, sax-humpin’ Link Wray/Sonics vibe, while the whammy bar-drenched *Adjunct Street *sees the big frontman swivelling into Solomon Burke territory.

As with every Savages long-player, we get a bevvy of covers to boot. Eddie Snow’s I’m A Good Man could’ve been etched by The Jim Jones Revue, while the riff-heavy stomp through Timmy Willis’ northern soul gem* I’m A Full Grown Man *exudes a late-60s rock kick. With 30 years of sucker-punch garage rock’n’roll behind him, Barrence Whitfield is still the man to beat.