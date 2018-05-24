Beacon Of Faith 1. Worse Than Hate

2. Absolved Of Life/Spent Cells

3. Beacon Of Faith

4. Gift Taker

5. Capsule

6. Outbreeding

7. Vicarious Trauma

8. Victim Service

9. Indigo Child

10. Eulogy Template

11. Bevel Down

12. Carbide

13. Nostrovia

The third album by Canadian hardcore punk crew Baptists expands the musical experimentation that previous releases hinted at.

Combining emotional sandpaper vocals, a massive guitar resonance and a pummelling percussive sound, Beacon Of Faith is an impassioned, densely packed record.

Lyrics centre around systematic failings such injustices at the hands of the court system, the epidemic of opioid drug abuse and the lack of mental health support, resulting in one angry, embittered album.

Having production god Kurt Ballou back behind the deck allows the band to explore an expanded, trademarked noise rock palette. Not outstaying their welcome over the 13 tracks herein, Baptists have taken a hard yet thrilling look at today’s fractured world, creating a soundtrack for the brutality and frustrations of modern life.