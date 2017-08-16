Attic - Sanctimonious album review

Are Attic Mercyful Fate reincarnated? Meister Cagliostro’s pitch-perfect falsetto is all over this concept album where a young nun who’s sinned becomes a punch bag for her sadistic roommate, before Satan ensures everything gets messy and blood-drenched. Sounds familiar? If you stick to the surface, and think the near-65- minute running time is excessive, then probably, yes. But Attic transcend tribute by distancing themselves musically from their main inspiration, adopting a more melodic heavy metal sound while incorporating flashes of melodic Scandinavian BM, as in the title track. And from the solemn interludes leading us into the respective following chapters to Meister’s multiple-personality vocals, so much effort has gone into putting on an actual show that you should just grab the popcorn and enjoy this ride into Hammer Horror territories for what it is.