Aseethe - Hopes Of Failure album review

Aseethe have been deconstructing doom across various splits and EPs since 2008. Ambient, noise and drone have been as much a part of their sound as any doom influence – the Iowan band formed by B. Barr (guitars, vocals, synths, electronics) even turned Black Sabbath’s Rat Salad into a 13-minute exploration from its central theme last year. For their debut LP, however, the three-piece focus on maximising their most punishing traits, sounding not unlike Isis pre-Oceanic. Stentorian roars and riffs replace the droning minimalism of 2014’s Burden II and, sonically, the dense Warhorse-rumble of the guitars trample all over the reverberating tones of their last EP, 2015’s Nothing Left, Nothing Gained. Aseethehave learned what works from the experimental trips they’ve taken over the years and while they might not be as extreme as Khanate or Burning Witch, their post-metal pummel is as physical as it gets. The drone aspects of their songs never become tedious, and the interplay of each musician varies tempo, tone and feel with instinctual ease.