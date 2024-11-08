You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Recorded in 1970 but originally released in 1972, 666 has long been recognised as a genre-shredding masterpiece by those who know there’s more to Demis Roussos than Forever And Ever.

A conceptual double album where a barrage of bouzouki-style keyboards, burbling Moogs and Santana-esque guitar solos come interspersed with whacked-out monologues inspired by the New Testament, it’s as ambitious as it is utterly bonkers, and an influence on everyone from the likes of The Orb to Tame Impala.

Overseen by Vangelis himself, this 48-track reissue is a reminder of its timeless appeal, psych-pop nugget The Lamb and final 19-minute meltdown All The Seats Were Occupied as powerful as anything in contemporary rock. The five-minute track known only by a symbol, meanwhile – featuring Greek actress Irene Papas experiencing what can only be described as a psychedelic orgasm – is as artistically brave as Yoko Ono’s contributions to the Plastic Ono Band.

Obsessives will enjoy grainy performances from French TV show Discorama, but 666 never feels like a museum piece, its scope and ambition still dazzling over 50 years on