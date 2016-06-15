Anti-Clone – The Root Of Man album review

Whatever your thoughts are about nu metal, there’s no denying the immense influence it had, and indeed continues to have, on many of the bands that followed on long after the oft-maligned scene apparently died.

Anti-Clone are one such band, and this debut full-length finds the five-piece not only bringing those influences to bear, but wearing them unabashedly on their sleeves.

It’s Slipknot that holds the most obvious sway throughout the thoroughly contemporary, downtuned attack of what’s on offer here – particularly on the likes of the monstrous Astaroth – while Korn and Limp Bizkit get a hefty nod too during SwitchBlade and Mechanical Heart. But this is far from mere pastiche and there’s plenty of substance to be found as the band stamp their own sound around those influences. Despite labouring the point at times, Anti-Clone do a damn fine job.