Andy Fairweather Low continues as the master of nonsense titles on Flang Dang

After Let Ya Beedle Lam Bam, La Booga Rooga and Be Bop 'N' Holla from Welsh high-pitched singer and guitarist Andy Fairweather Low, now comes Flang Dang.

The former Amen Comer singer, and more recently rhythm-guitar sidekick for Eric Clapton and Roger Waters, has recorded and toured with his band the Low Riders since 2006. This release finds Fairweather Low back as a solo artist, having sung and played everything on it except drums, in a stint at the legendary Rockfield Studios during lockdown.

It's a fine tribute to his musical heritage including rockabilly, R&B and a touch of ska, coupled with wry, reflective lyrics. Got Me A Party ("When I fall down seven times I get up eight') brings forth the wide-eyed legless spirit of Hank Williams.

A master not only of nonsense titles but also of wistful sentiment (see 2006's Hymn 4 My Soul, covered by Joe Cocker), on At The End Of All The Roads, he strikes lyrical gold again.