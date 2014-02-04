Alfahanne: Alfapokalyps

Staffed with stalwarts of the 90s Swedish black metal scene, with previous bands including Maze Of Torment and Vinterland, Alfahanne formed in 2010 with, it would seem, the intention of throwing everything into the rock blender – BM, classic rock, atmospheric goth and a lot more besides – to see if the end result is appetising. It is, though not entirely.

It’s always gratifying when a band sings in their native tongue rather than English, and there’s a certain sense of mystery to songs like the boldly thrusting jam Såld På Mörkret.

Various guest vocalists, including Niklas Kvarforth of Shining and Hoest of Taake, drop by to make appearances throughout and though Alfahanne clearly enjoy a dalliance with the dark side. Alfapokalyps is oddly uplifting and far less oppressive than other bands whose roots extend into BM. Or maybe that’s just because one of them has gaffer tape on his nipples.

Alfahanne are a multi-headed beast and by dramatic closer Alla Ska Me you’re reminded of great Scandinavian bands The Hellacopters and Entombed. Nothing new is happening here but all the right noises are being made.