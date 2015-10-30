Trending

Alberta Cross: Alberta Cross

Overdue third album of bittersweet Americana.

Formed in 2005 by Swedish émigré Petter Ericson Stakee and Waltham Cross native Terry Wolfers, these melodic roots rockers have toured extensively without ever making a commercial breakthrough.

With Wolfers having now departed, the follow-up to 2012’s Songs Of Patience, recorded in a church in Woodstock, finds Stakee in reflective mood. ‘Getting tired of wandering,’ he sighs during Heavy Words, while on a mournful Water Mountain, his yearning vocal almost matches the other-worldly majesty of My Morning Jacket’s Jim James.

However, some imaginative arrangements – notably on a brass-heavy Ghost Of Santa Fe – can’t disguise the fact that the transcendent qualities this music demands are too often absent.