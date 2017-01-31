Accept - Restless and Live album review

Since their return in 2009, with Mark Tornillo on vocals, Accept have been going through a fine period. Not only have studio albums been of a very high quality, but their live shows have been raging too. So, it’s always been inevitable there would be a live release to capture this era.

Thankfully, Restless And Live is the band at their best. Recorded and filmed at Bang Your Head! in 2015, Accept rise to the occasion with a full-on burst of power. As soon as they launch into the opening joust of Stampede and Stalingrad, you know this is going to be a glorious jamboree. Tornillo eases confidently into his role, dismissing all comparisons to his distinguished predecessor, Udo Dirkschneider. But the real driving force here is the obvious spark between guitarist Wolf Hoffmann and bassist Peter Baltes. These founder members revel in each other’s talent. The setlist has a thought-through balance between new material and the inevitable classics, with Restless And Wild and Fast As A Shark absolutely spellbinding. Available in various CD/DVD/Blu-ray/vinyl formats, this is pure metal joy.