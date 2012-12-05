AC/DC: Live At River Plate

AC/DC’s first live album in 20 years would be a very big deal, were it not for one simple fact: the DVD version, which was released in 2011, is so much better.

On DVD, Live At River Plate is sensational. Filmed at a football stadium in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires during the Black Ice tour, it captures a brilliant performance from the band and the heated atmosphere generated by an ecstatic South American crowd. The moment when singer Brian Johnson first looks out at the mass of fans – his fists raised and face lit up in amazement – is priceless.

By comparison, this plain old CD version comes off second best. But it’s still a great live album, with an electrifying ambience and a setlist that’s perfectly judged: four tracks from Black Ice, a cult classic in Dog Eat Dog, and an unbeatable home run of You Shook Me All Night Long, T.N.T., Whole Lotta Rosie, Let There Be Rock, Highway To Hell and For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

Proof, if it were needed, that AC/DC are still the best rock’n’roll band in the world.