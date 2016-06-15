100 Years – 100 Years album review

Featuring former members of the groundbreaking Swedish death metallers Merciless and the well-thought-of, punk-

minded Dia Psalma in their ranks, there’s no doubting that 100 Years have a decent pedigree.

Unfortunately, their union hasn’t quite yielded the impressive results you’d have hoped for on their debut. Recorded and mixed by the band over a period of two years, this self-described celebration of “rainy concrete, downfall and solitude” has plenty of interesting ideas, but they’re not executed well enough to make this a classic record.

Calling to mind a mix of Voivod, Killing Joke and Celtic Frost, the nine-track opus is at its best when it’s being direct. Punky, police siren-led stomper All Grey 1 is their most formidable offering and hints at a bright future for the five-piece, but the plodding likes of Too Far From Goodness and All The Fools And Me fail to dazzle, making for an intriguing, if not arresting, listen.