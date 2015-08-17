Zakiya Hooker returns with In The Mood

Zakiya Hooker has announced that she’ll release her first album in six years.

The daughter of blues legend John Lee Hooker hasn’t set a launch date for In The Mood yet, but she’s issued a video for the title track. It was directed by Romeo Wong Henderson. View it below.

Hooker says: “The blues is one of our last national treasures. I am happy to do my part and keep it alive and nourished. I know that’s the way my daddy would have wanted it.

“His music contributions continue to impact pop culture to this day, and I know he is in the studio with me every time as I continue to keep his legend alive.”

In addition, she’s also announced plans to release Zakiya Hooker: Live At The International BluesFest, which was recorded in Germany. The album will feature a selection of her father’s tracks along with songs from her back catalogue.

Further details will be issued in due course.

Her last studio release was 2009’s Keeping It Real.

In The Mood tracklist

01. Receipt To Sing The Blues 02. Another Kind Of Blues 03. Drowning In Your Love 04. Look Me Up 05. Let’s Do Something (even if it’s wrong) 06. In the Mood 07. Hang On For A While 08. Art Of Divorce 09. One Step Two 10. Protect Me From The Blues 11. Sweet Baby J (John’s Song)

Live At The International BluesFest tracklist

01. Ta Ta You – Ollan Christopher 02. Let The Good Times Roll 03. Cold Cold Feeling 04. Stones In My Passway 05. Rainy Rainy Day 06. Crossroads 07. Funny But I Still Love You 08. Damn Your Eyes 09. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer 10. Hug You, Kiss you 11. Down Home Blues 12. Big Boss Man 13. Blues Medley