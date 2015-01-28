Wylde would record with Ozzy again

Zakk Wylde says he would play with Ozzy Osbourne again if he was asked.

Osbourne recruited the axeman in 1987 to replace Jake E. Lee – a move which sparked a long and fruitful relationship between the pair. And Wylde says the love he has for the rock icon and his manager and wife Sharon, who he calls “mom,” is “unconditional.”

When asked if he would be open to recording or playing live with Osbourne again, the Black Label Society man tells My Global Mind: “Yeah, I mean, for whatever. If Ozzy needs me to go and pick up some milk and eggs and take them to the house I will do it. That’s how my relationship is with Oz and mom.

“My love for them is unconditional so whatever they need me to do I will do it.”

Wylde has also announced he’ll launch his own line of custom guitars, amps and pedals through Wylde Audio later this year. No distribution details or prices have been announced, but the company issued an image of four of the guitars via Twitter. See them below.

Black Label Society will support their 10th album Catacombs Of The Black Vatican with an eight-date UK tour kicking off next month:

Feb 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Feb 12: Birmingham Institute

Feb 13: London Roundhouse

Feb 14: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 15: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 17: Norwich UEA

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 19: Manchester Academy