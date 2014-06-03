Wilko Johnson goes home

Wilko Johnson has been allowed to leave hospital following his groundbreaking cancer surgery, it's been confirmed.

The guitarist – who last year revealed he had a terminal tumour and expected to be dead by October – recently underwent a nine-hour procedure that had never been carried out before.

He’s reported to be recuperating well, although his recover is likely to take some time.

A statement says: “We’re sure you will be as delighted as we are that, after making excellent progress at Addenbrooke’s over the last few weeks, Wilko is now convalescing back at his home.

“Naturally after such an extensive procedure, he is extremely tired. He asks that you respect his privacy – but we had to share this incredibly positive news.

“Your magnificent support over recent months really means a great deal to Wilko. Please join us in thanking the staff at Addenbrooke’s for everything they have achieved in some extremely difficult circumstances.”

The Who singer Roger Daltrey last month vowed the pair would make a second album if Johnson, 66, recovered sufficiently. Their first collaboration, Going Back Home, last month reached 100,000 sales.

