Why Kinks had to record classic twice

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has recalled the confusion they caused in the studio while trying to record classic track You Really Got Me.

Production staff were so blown away by the new sound he’d created that the song had to be taped twice.

Davies tells Guitarist: “It was like they just didn’t know how to record it. They didn’t know how to record the bass or bass drum.

“They certainly didn’t know how to record my guitar sound. We had to do it twice – the first one sounded crap.”

Davies is gearing up for his first UK show in 13 years, which takes place at the Barbican in London on Friday. He last week revealed he’d spent a short time playing music with estranged brother Ray, leading to increased hopes of a reunion to celebrate the Kinks’ 50th anniversary.