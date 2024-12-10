“I got so tired of all these different hybrid categories, I created my own”: Ice-T names the one thing he’d change about heavy metal if he could

Ice-T has named the one thing he’d change about heavy metal given the chance.

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the acclaimed rapper and Body Count frontman says he’d get rid of all the subgenres in metal if he could.

“I’d get rid of all the categories they’ve decided to split rock into,” Ice says. “I got so tired of all these different hybrid categories, I created my own for Body Count: grindhouse. That’s what we do. Other than that, I wouldn’t change much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rap and metal figurehead names his favourite album to come from each of the two genres he works in.

“My favourite metal album is the first Black Sabbath album – it’s the one I probably listened to the most growing up,” he reveals. “I’ve actually sampled songs from Sabbath on my rap albums – and rock, too. I used Black Sabbath for [solo rap track] Midnight.”

Ice continues: “So far as my favourite rap album… probably Paid In Full by Eric B & Rakim which came out around the same time I was doing [1987 debut] Rhyme Pays. Or maybe Yo! Bum Rush The Show by Public Enemy. Those records were very important to me, particularly in the creation of the Ice-T records.”

Body Count released latest album Merciless via Century Media on November 22. The album included a cover of the Pink Floyd classic Comfortable Numb, which the band recently performed on national TV during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Body Count released their self-titled debut album in 1992 and incited international controversy with their single Cop Killer the same year. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Ice said that that controversy did not translate to fatter wallets for he and his bandmates.

“Anybody that thinks controversy is a way to make money, it’s not,” he said. “You get a lot of buzz, but now you need lawyers. So don’t just say something stupid and then back-pedal – if you’re going to say something, stand on it.”

As well as the interview with Ice, the new issue of Metal Hammer offers the essential breakdown of the year in metal. As well as the albums of the year, the magazine revisits Slipknot's blockbuster anniversary tour, Gojira's show-stealing Olympic Games performance, Lzzy Hale joining Skid Row, Ghost going Hollywood and so much more.