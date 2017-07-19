The Fell: Ex-Smash men form new supergroup with Billy Sheehan

New Supergroup The Fell, who describe themselves as possessing a “modern sound, with heavy guitars, powerful riffs, crushing grooves and huge vocals,” have launched a video for their debut single, Footprints.

The Fell are made up of vocalist Toby Rand (former singer with Rand and Juke Kartel, and a contestant on the Australian TV show Rock Star: Supernova), ex-Smash Mouth guitarist and producer Mike Krompass, former Smash Mouth drummer Randy Cooke — who’s previously played with Ringo Starr, Ian Gillan, Alanis Morissette and Mick Jagger — and Mr Big, Winery Dogs and former David Lee Roth bass player Billy Sheehan.

“The Fell is a collaboration of musicians who hail from rock’n’roll upbringings,” say the band. “We wrote this record with no filter, just the pure experience of playing music around the world. The four us met through rock’n’roll, and that is the language we are projecting in this project. Lyrically, we hope to inspire those in doubt and join those who reap. It’s a new world… a new fight”.

The video for Footprints was shot in a former bomb shelter in Poland, and features the band playing the song accompanied by a number of attractively attired locals. A release date for the band’s debut album has yet to be announced.

