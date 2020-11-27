Watch Wargasm unleash the furies on ferocious new single Rage All Over

“We’re fucked, fucked! Enough is enough!”

Not sure if you’ve noticed, but 2020 has been quite… challenging. This fact hasn’t escaped the attention of Wargasm’s Sam Matlock and Milkie Way, and they’ve one or two things to say on the matter, via new single Rage All Over.

“It always starts with a smile, and ends with something sick and twisted,” the duo say of their new track and video. “Politicians lie. People are brainwashed. Services get cut. No-one can afford a house. The cost of living goes up. Our wages go down.

“Art suffers. People suffer. The forests are burning, the waters full of chemicals and every day theres a new false flag hoisted next to a very real knife dangling above our heads. Nothing changes and nothing gets better. We wouldn’t say Wargasm is a political band; but we’re not just pissed off, we’re rage all over.”

Catch Wargasm making a lot of noise next year with YUNGBLUD and Creeper:

Mar 08 Nottingham Rock City (with YUNGBLUD)

Mar 09 Nottingham Rock City (with YUNGBLUD)

Mar 10 Glasgow Barrowlands (with YUNGBLUD)

Mar 11 Glasgow Barrowlands (with YUNGBLUD)

Mar 18 London O2 Kentish Town Forum (with YUNGBLUD)

Mar 19 London O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Creeper)

Mar 20 Birmingham O2 Institute2 (with Creeper)

Mar 22 Glasgow Garage (with Creeper)

2Mar 3 Manchester O2 Ritz (with Creeper)

Mar 24 Leeds Beckett (with Creeper)