Watch skateboard legend Tony Hawk nail 'supergroup' cover of Nine Inch Nails' Wish, with a bonus Trent Reznor cameo

For those familiar with Tony Hawk's seminal skateboarding video game series, you'll be well accustomed to its affiliation with the world of rock, with its highly-influential soundtracks containing everything from Rage Against The Machine, Bad Religion, Motorhead, Iron Maiden to Primus.

With skateboarding being obviously a big part of alternative culture, Tony Hawk himself is unsurprisingly a huge rock fan, and has impressive vocal chops when not rolling on four sets of wheels (although, in the video below, you'll see that he actually can do both at the same time).

His latest effort sees him front a makeshift supergroup for an explosive cover of Nine Inch Nails track Wish, lifted from their 1992 album Broken.

For the rendition, which was recorded for the Mikey And His Uke YouTube channel, Hawk is accompanied by members (past and present) of big name bands, including guitarists Ben Weinman (Suicidal Tendencies, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) and Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts), drummer Ryan “Legs” Leger (ex-Every Time I Die/Teeth), bassist Brad Magers (The Bronx), and keyboardist Kat Lucas (stormylovechild).

Within the accompanying video, Hawk performs the song while skateboarding between shots of the supergroup members playing from their own homes. There's even a cameo from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor.

Check it out below: