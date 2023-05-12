Watch skateboard legend Tony Hawk nail 'supergroup' cover of Nine Inch Nails' Wish, with a bonus Trent Reznor cameo

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Tony Hawk fronts a cover of Nine Inch Nails' Wish as part of a heavy rock supergroup, as seen in this video which features a cameo from Trent Reznor himself

Tony Hawk
(Image credit: YouTube)

For those familiar with Tony Hawk's seminal skateboarding video game series, you'll be well accustomed to its affiliation with the world of rock, with its highly-influential soundtracks containing everything from Rage Against The Machine, Bad Religion, Motorhead, Iron Maiden to Primus. 

With skateboarding being obviously a big part of alternative culture, Tony Hawk himself is unsurprisingly a huge rock fan, and has impressive vocal chops when not rolling on four sets of wheels (although, in the video below, you'll see that he actually can do both at the same time).

His latest effort sees him front a makeshift supergroup for an explosive cover of Nine Inch Nails track Wish, lifted from their 1992 album Broken. 

For the rendition, which was recorded for the Mikey And His Uke YouTube channel, Hawk is accompanied by members (past and present) of big name bands, including  guitarists Ben Weinman (Suicidal Tendencies, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) and Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts), drummer Ryan “Legs” Leger (ex-Every Time I Die/Teeth), bassist Brad Magers (The Bronx), and keyboardist Kat Lucas (stormylovechild).

Within the accompanying video, Hawk performs the song while skateboarding between shots of the supergroup members playing from their own homes. There's even a cameo from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor. 

Check it out below:

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.