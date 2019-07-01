Watch Suicide Silence’s bludgeoning cover of Korn’s Blind

Suicide Silence have released their cover of Korn’s landmark nu metal anthem Blind.

The deathcore band’s version of the song will appear on their upcoming live album, Live And Mental.

The album was recorded in 2015 at a benefit show for the charity Mental Health of America in Santa Ana, California.

“Although this benefit show was recorded way back in 2015, with mental health issues as relevant as ever in society today, we felt the desire to further propel the conversation throughout the metal scene, while also allowing fans to share in this special night of unreleased material with us," said the band in a statement.

Live & Mental is released on July 12 via Nuclear Blast. It is available to pre-order now.

Suicide Silence – Live And Mental tracklisting

1. Unanswered

2. No Pity For A Coward

3. Inherit The Crown

4. Wake Up

}5. Fuck Everything

6. Cease To Exist

7. Sacred Words

8. Disengage

9. Slaves To Substance

10. You Can't Stop Me

11. Destruction Of A Statue

12. Blind

13. Bludgeoned To Death

14. You Only Live Once