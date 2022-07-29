Watch Shinedown's Brent Smith jump into crowd during set to break up fight

Footage has emerged of Shinedown's Brent Smith diving into a crowd during a recent show to break up a fight.

The concert took place on July 22 in Ontario, Canada, and saw Smith halt the performance to take matters of the unruly audience into his own hands.

During the altercation, Smith joined the crowd to warn the aggressor to back off and calm down, before inviting the alleged victim to join the band side of stage to watch the rest of the show.

"Hey, hey, yo! We're looking right at you" Smith says, while trying to get the brawling punters' attention. Then, after asking the crowd to "make way" for him to get through, he attempts to get the fighters to "calm down, man". It seems as though at this point, his reasoning isn't enough to put an end to the altercation, so he heads into the crowd himself, jumping over the barrier to address the guilty party and check on people's health.

Shinedown are currently in the midst of their trek across Canada with special guests Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in aid of their new album, Planet Zero. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Smith revealed that the album wouldn't have happened in the way it did without the pandemic.

"Absolutely not, we would have never written anything like this," he noted. "But that’s part of the journey. Everything happens for a reason. The last six records we’ve written, that’s from life experience, situations, scenarios. The difference between those and this record is that this was a record that was written in real time, along with everybody else that was going through this.

The next US leg of the Planet Zero world tour kicks off in Bonner Springs, Kansas on September 3 with special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the moment below: