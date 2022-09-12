Watch rare, newly uncovered footage of System Of A Down rehearsals from 1998

System Of A Down fans are in for a treat as rare footage of the band rehearsing back in 1998 is now available to watch online.

The two slips were shared by fan archivist the System Of A Down Live Archive via YouTube. According to their YouTube profile, The System Of A Down Live Archive “specializes in archiving System Of A Down related live material in lossless quality.” They also add: “I own more than 600 SOAD bootlegs (some of which never seen the light of day) that I've collected over past decade & now I am publishing them all on weekly basis."

The unedited camcorder footage shows System Of A Down looking seriously fresh-faced as they rehearse in California in 1998.



The first recording shows Serj Tankian, Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan practising before a show at Bojangles in Sacramento on December 11, 1998, and at the end of the recording, the band are informed of the death of Snot vocalist Lynn Strait.



The second finds the LA-based quartet rehearsing ahead of a show at the Transmission Theater in San Francisco the following night.

These rehearsals took place six months after SOAD dropped their self-titled debut album, which was released on June 30, 1998, which would go on to sell over two million copies in America and over 100,000 copies in the UK.

Whether you’re a System Of A Down superfan or you’re just feeling nostalgic for the '90s, check out the videos below: