Watch original AC/DC singer Dave Evans sing Highway To Hell backed by a huge choir in Argentina

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans has covered one of his old band's biggest songs in a new video posted to social media. The singer, who fronted the Australian rock heavyweights in their formative months before being replaced by Bon Scott, only recorded two singles with AC/DC, but has shown he's not afraid of stepping up to cover one of their most iconic tracks - all while backed by a 150-strong Argentinian choir.

The video, put together by Chrystal Records along with Argentina's Coro Kennedy choir, sees Dave looking in good shape as he leads what essentially turns into one big, wholesome karaoke session.

Watch the video, originally posted on November 3, for yourself below.

Dave Evans sung on AC/DC's very first single, Can I Sit Next To You, Girl, released in July 1974 and also featuring the b-side track, Rockin' In The Parlour. AC/DC's lineup was in its embryonic stages at that point, with Evans and guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young joined by the Youngs' older brother George on bass and Colin Burgess on drums.

Sadly for Evans, his legacy with AC/DC would end there, as he'd be gone by the end of the year, replaced by the soon-to-be legendary Bon Scott. AC/DC would re-record Can I Sit Next To You, Girl with Bon on vocals, releasing the new version on second album T.N.T. in December 1975. While T.N.T. was only released in Australia, AC/DC's first international release, 1976's High Voltage, would also include the new version of the song.