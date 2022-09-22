Watch Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch jam Korn classics at an Arizona high school

Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch went back to school earlier this week, to talk to Mesa, Arizona youths about his life in music, and suicide prevention.



The event, titled Scream 4 Me, and held at Skyline High School in Mesa, Arizona on September 20, was arranged by Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, and also saw Korn's guitarist jamming on stage with local musicians.

The performance, which included snippets of Blind and Got The Life, was filmed and uploaded online by TikTok user imtoocoolong, and has delighted TikTok users.



"And here I am bullied for listening to this when I was in school," one commenter writes. "Glad times are changing."

Watch the footage below:

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock is a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping young people in Arizona.

The organisation's webite states, "Like all great ideas, Solid Rock began on a simple premise. That inside every teen, there is a purpose. It all begins with hope.

"A faith-based organization, Solid Rock’s primary mission is to make an everlasting difference in the lives of teens by helping them meet the spiritual, economical, physical, and social needs of teens in the community by offering a safe, engaging environment during non-school hours.



"Maintaining “a teen’s worst enemy is too much time on their hands,” Solid Rock provides the music, arts, vocational programs and fellowship that challenge teens to discover their passion through music, dance, video and sound production, self-expression, and creativity."