Watch Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch jam Korn classics at an Arizona high school

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

Korn's Head delights young fans by taking the stage at Skyline High School in Arizona to smash out some familiar riffs

Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch went back to school earlier this week, to talk to Mesa, Arizona youths about his life in music, and suicide prevention.

The event, titled Scream 4 Me, and held at Skyline High School in Mesa, Arizona on September 20, was arranged by Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, and also saw Korn's guitarist jamming on stage with local musicians. 

The performance, which included snippets of Blind and Got The Life, was filmed and uploaded online by TikTok user imtoocoolong, and has delighted TikTok users.

"And here I am bullied for listening to this when I was in school," one commenter writes. "Glad times are changing."

Watch the footage below:

@imtoocoolong (opens in new tab)

♬ original sound - Eden (opens in new tab)
@imtoocoolong (opens in new tab)

♬ Blind - Korn (opens in new tab)

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock is a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping young people in Arizona.

The organisation's webite states, "Like all great ideas, Solid Rock began on a simple premise. That inside every teen, there is a purpose. It all begins with hope.

"A faith-based organization, Solid Rock’s primary mission is to make an everlasting difference in the lives of teens by helping them meet the spiritual, economical, physical, and social needs of teens in the community by offering a safe, engaging environment during non-school hours.

"Maintaining “a teen’s worst enemy is too much time on their hands,” Solid Rock provides the music, arts, vocational programs and fellowship that challenge teens to discover their passion through music, dance, video and sound production, self-expression, and creativity."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.