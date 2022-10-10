Watch Journey play Metallica's Enter Sandman with Kirk Hammett in Hawaii

Journey surprised fans at the second of their two arena shows in Honolulu last week by inviting local resident Kirk Hammett onstage to jam with them on a cover of Metallica classic Enter Sandman.

The band were in Hawaii to play a brace of shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, in support of this year's Freedom album, and guitarist Neal Schon took the opportunity to invite fellow San Franciscan Hammett to play with them on October 6. Metallica's guitarist also sat in on the band's Infinity-era single Wheel In The Sky on the night.



"Had a wonderful couple days hanging out with Neal and the guys from Journey," Hammett wrote afterwards on Instagram. "Thanks so much guys for having me jam on Wheel In the Sky, super fun and hope to hang again soon! Much, much Aloha!!!!"

Journey guitarist Schon also posted on social media about the unexpected Cali-jam, alongside a photo of himself and Hammett onstage.



"Had a great time with Kirk Hammett of Metallica last night at 2nd Sold Out Journey show in Hawaii Neal blaisdell Center Honolulu," Schon tweeted. "I put together a jam today for Wheel w/ Enter Sandman."

The moment was captured by YouTube user Matthew Vidaurri, and can be viewed below:

And here's that Hammett / Schon bromance as detailed on social media.

Hammett recently shared the fourth chapter of his increasingly scary online horror story, I Have To Get Rid Of This Guitar I Found, on Reddit, with a new audio accompaniment on TikTok.



