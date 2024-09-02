"Side Quest Summer continues!": Watch former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg join King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on stage for thrash banger Perihelion

Jay Weinberg joined King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on stage this weekend at their show in Nashville.

During their set at the Ascend Amphitheater on August 31, the Australian psych wizards brought out Weinberg, who - after leaving Slipknot late last year - now drums for Suicidal Tendencies.

Together they performed Gizzard's thrash banger Perihelion, lifted from their 2019 album Infest The Rats Nest.

Following his appearance, the former Slipknot sticksman shared a clip of the performance onto social media, alongside the caption: “It was such an honor to sit in for a song with the legendary King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard last night! Endless love and gratitude to my bro @mickeycavs and the @kinggizzard dudes & crew for such an insanely kind invitation. A dream come true, I’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to cross paths again someday.”

Signing off the post, he writes: "Side Quest Summer continues! 🤘🏻", referencing his numerous other recent collaborations, including with Infectious Grooves, the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and his ongoing new position with the aforementioned Suicidal Tendencies.

Watch the performance in pro-shot footage below:

A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg) A photo posted by on

Back in July, Weinberg revealed he had been receiving counselling to help him come to terms with his exit from Slipknot.

Though the Iowan nu-metallers stated that his leave was down to creative differences within the band, Weinberg issued his own statement saying that he was “blindsided and heartbroken” by the news.

During an appearance on the podcast One Life One Chance With Toby Morse, the drummer explained (per Blabbermouth): "I’m at kind of a point where I’m not quite yet really ready to talk about it.

“And that’s not to dismiss the conversation, but I’ve spent time, and [am spending] time, just processing the entire experience. And the experience not being the last six months, but really the last 10 years [of playing with Slipknot]. And finally, in a way, processing all of that.”

He continued: “I have a fantastic therapist who helps me. Before I speak on it, it’s important for me to do the right work of processing these events that you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing. There’s a lot to process on the other side.

“I think there is definitely a time where I’ll speak to my lived experience over those 10 years,” but that that time is “just not quite yet”.