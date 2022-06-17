Watch GWAR’s Pustulus Maximus name the 10 people on his death list

It’s probably not a big surprise, but GWAR guitarist Pustulus Maximus has a death list, and he’s not afraid to reveal it.

In a new Metal Injection video, he named the 10 – well, it’s actually much more than 10 – people he wants to assassinate, and some may surprise you.

Starting off with US president Joe Biden – “of course; why not? He’s a useless stooge! – Maximus moved on to billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, explaining: “I want to distribute their wealth evenly amongst the people of Earth. That way you can all afford to buy the new Gwar record The New Dark Ages, which is out now.”

He also included Nicki Minaj “because nobody fucks with Cardi B and lives” but saved most of his bile for Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress, he said, “started advocating health tips on how to get sun reflected off your asshole to feel better about yourself, or something like that.”

He continued: “Let me just tell you something – if you want to put sun on your asshole, just take of your hat, because as much shit as falls out of your mouth, I think you have your orifices slightly confused.”

GWAR vocalist Blothar recently revealed that Dave Grohl nearly joined the band in the 80s, while both bands were part of the same punk scene. “We sent him an invitation and talked to him about it, and he was serious. He made up a character,” Blothar told Hammer.

“GWAR could put 800 people in a room, so it made sense for him to do it. He came and played with our guitar player. I never played with him. I was playing bass guitar, so if we’d have jammed, I’d have known about it.”

The band have a number of festival appearances booked before commencing a UK tour.