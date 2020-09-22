Watch Greta Van Fleet perform epic songs in equally epic Red Rocks setting

Greta Van Fleet have released footage of three live songs from their performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. The film was shot last September on the band's March Of The Peaceful Army tour.

The three songs selected for release are The Cold Wind, taken from the band's Anthem Of The Peaceful Army album, Safari Song, the second single from the their debut EP, and Black Smoke Rising, the title track of the same release.

As a bonus, the latter two songs are bridged by a significantly lengthy drum solo from Danny Wagner.

Rumours of a Greta Van Fleet: Live at Red Rocks concert film have been circulating all year, but the suggested late spring/early summer release date has been and gone, and this clip is the first official acknowledgment that a proper release may be on the way.

Otherwise it's been largely quiet on the GVF front as fans await a follow-up to Anthem Of The Peaceful Army. It's been a year since the release of the surprise single Always There, taken from the soundtrack of the movie A Million Little Pieces.

Last year guitarist Jake Kiszka revealed that their second studio album would be “something quite different” from their debut, telling the NME, “There's a little evolution, I suppose, with everything. We're working on something quite different. It's interesting, because we never know exactly what an album is going to look like – it can only be so premeditated."