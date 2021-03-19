Watch episode one of Queen's new YouTube series celebrating their legacy

Queen have launched the first episode of their new YouTube series Queen – The Greatest, a weekly series that celebrates 50 of the greatest moments from the Queen story so far.

Over the next 50 weeks, the episodes will launch via Queen's YouTube channel, starting with episode one that is available now and goes behind the song that started it all: Keep Yourself Alive, the band's first single from 1973.

Brian May, who composed the song, says: “I wasn’t very sure that I was a songwriter, really, I just sort of had this idea, and strangely enough the lyrics for Keep Yourself Alive are meant to be kind of a comment, they’re meant to be slightly ironical.

"Everyone always did think that Keep Yourself Alive was just a jolly song about how great it is to be alive, but it’s actually more about asking the question ‘is there more to life than this?’ in a sense.”

You can watch the full episode below for more. Next week, the series will cover The Rainbow concert from 1974, and the track Killer Queen.