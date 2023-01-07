Watch Billy Idol's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Billy Idol has been honoured at a ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony was held today (Friday, January 6) after weather warnings pushed the event back from the original planned date of January 5.

Idol was joined at the ceremony by Henry Rollins. The event can be viewed in the video below, released by Variety.

Addressing fans who gathered for the ceremony, Idol said: "You are the best. Quite simply, I'm here today because of you, because of your love. You supported me all this time.

"It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honoured in this way. I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this.

"Initially we did the music back in the mid-70s during the punk-rock time. There wasn't much hope or anything. We decided if there's nothing, there's no future, we're going to do what we love. And that's what I did.

"I did the music because I loved it. It wasn't for any other reason, really. Anyway, I didn't really think doing this would last very long. We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years. I could never have imagined something like this. It's just incredible."

Idol's star is the first addition to the Walk of Fame in 2023. It's the 2,743rd star ever added to the popular tourist attraction.

Guest speaker Rollins said: "Could it be that Billy Idol has rock 'n roll in his veins and punk rock in his DNA. That is to say, he's the real thing. And maybe that's why we're here today. Decade after decade he has remained himself. That takes a lot guts and a lot of integrity. I wanna go with that being the reason we're here today. It's a great day for punk rock."