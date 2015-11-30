Trout dedicates guitar award to wife

Walter Trout dedicated his Sena European Guitar Award to wife Marie in an emotional acceptance speech at the weekend.

He thanked her for her work as his manager, adding that she’d saved his life many times.

Marie led the crowdfunding campaign that raised over $240,000 to assist with his medical bills while he fought near-fatal liver disease last year.

Accepting the award at Club Ziggo in Amsterdam, Trout said: “This woman has saved my life, not just in the past two years, but every day for 25 years.

“When I met her and she started managing my band, we were living in a tiny shithole apartment and we had nothing. When it was time to pay the rent we would pawn a guitar.

“Any success I’ve had as a solo act is due to the incredible work she’s put in. She’s been there next to me.”

He then turned to his tearful wife and said: “This is equally yours, baby girl.”

Trout released latest album Battle Scars in October and just completed a UK tour. He became a patron of the British Liver Trust earlier this month.