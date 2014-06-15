Volbeat avoid album work

Volbeat are trying not to get too creative on new music – in case it distracts them from delivering the best live shows possible, says guitarist Rob Caggiano.

The former Anthrax man joined Michael Poulson’s band last year after being invited to produce fifth album Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, then enjoying the experience so much that he signed up full-time.

They’re currently concentrating on supporting that release on the road – and Caggiano says they don’t want anything to get in their way.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “We’ve started bits and pieces during soundchecks, but we’ve not really started work yet. I guess at the end of the year we might start looking really seriously into doing some new stuff.”

In the meantime, the focus remains fully on playing live, including a return to Britain following today’s Download show. “The final thing with this album cycle is the UK tour,” he says. “Right after that we’re going to take a bit of a break, gather our thought – then, I guess, get into creative mode.”

Volbeat UK shows with Hatebreed

Nov 14: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Nov 16: Manchester Academy

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramids

Nov 20: Norwich UEA

