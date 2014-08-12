Vixen bassist joins Down N Outz

Vixen bassist Share Ross has joined Joe Elliott’s side-project Down N Outz.

The group were formed by the Def Leppard frontman to open for Mott The Hoople when they reformed for a week’s worth of London shows in 2009 and exclusively play tracks connected with the Ian Hunter-fronted group.

Elliott and Ross, who are are joined in the band by drummer Phil Martin and Quireboys’ Guy Griffin, Keith Weir and Paul Guerin, head out on the road in December to support their second album The Further Adventures Of… and recently released a video for One Of The Boys – a track which appeared on Mott The Hoople’s 1972 album All The Young Dudes.

Elliott and Def Leppard are currently on tour across the US with Kiss and are expected to finish work on the sequel to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge once the tour concludes.