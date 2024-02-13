There may be something that delivers a more joyous, uplifting, feel-good hit than peak Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne mixed with Motown legends The Miracles, but if so, chances are it's already illegal

Hands up everyone who woke up this morning and was struck by the thought that, right here, right now, our world is desperately crying out for a smooth-as-silk blend of Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne and Motown powerhouses The Miracles to put a big cheesy smile on all our faces? Anyone who's not Bill McClintock? Okie dokie.

For the record, we're not contractually obliged to constantly hail YouTube mash-up magician McClintock as some sort of godlike genius, but when the man keeps knocking it outta the park with his awe-inspiring, uniquely inventive sonic stews, what choice do we have but to fall to our knees in recognition of his superior talents? That gloriously funky Korn remix that dropped last month? McClintock's work. That banging Rage Against The Machine versus James Brown creation from last year? McClintock again. The classic Disturbed-meets-Macarena mash-up which delighted and charmed David Draiman? Yep, that was you-know-who also.

And yes, he's done it again, shaking up two parts Van Halen (Unchained and Feel Your Love Tonight) with one part The Miracles (the group's post-Smokey Robinson Billboard chart-topper Love Machine from 1975) and one part Ozzy Osbourne, or more accurately, one part Jake E. Lee, with the iconic solo from Ozzy's timeless 1983 anthem Bark At The Moon. The result: a little slice of pure joy he's titled Unchained Love Machine.

Hit it.

As ever, McClintock's YouTube channel subscribers are full of praise. "This is legit manna from heaven," reads one comment. "It makes me grateful I'm not in some other universe that doesn't have this." We hear ya, we hear ya.