Uriah Heep launch Driven anthology

Uriah Heep have released an anthology entitled Totally Driven.
The collection was originally issued under the Remasters: The Official Anthology banner in 2001, but has been repackaged with the full consent of the band.
It features 27 tracks originally recorded in the run-up to their 2001 live albums Acoustically Driven and Electrically Driven.
It’s available to purchase via iTunes and Amazon, with the physical edition also available in a six-panel digipak with custom artwork by Igor Morski.
Totally Driven tracklist
- Gypsy
- Traveller In Time
- Bird Of Prey
- Sunrise
- Rain
- Come Away Melinda
- Return To Fantasy
- Look At Youself
- Come Back To Me
- The Easy Road
- Sweet Freedom
- Why Did You Go?
- July Morning
- Easy Livin’
- Between Two Worlds
- Only The Young
- Different World
- Love In Silence
- Blind Eye
- Wonderworld
- Stealin’
- Time Of revelation
- Cross That Line
- More Fool You
- Universal Wheels
- The Golden Palace
- Lady In Black