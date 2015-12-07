Trending

Uriah Heep launch Driven anthology

Mick Box and co issue collection of tracks recorded ahead of 2001 live albums

Uriah Heep have released an anthology entitled Totally Driven.

The collection was originally issued under the Remasters: The Official Anthology banner in 2001, but has been repackaged with the full consent of the band.

It features 27 tracks originally recorded in the run-up to their 2001 live albums Acoustically Driven and Electrically Driven.

It’s available to purchase via iTunes and Amazon, with the physical edition also available in a six-panel digipak with custom artwork by Igor Morski.

Totally Driven tracklist

  1. Gypsy
  2. Traveller In Time
  3. Bird Of Prey
  4. Sunrise
  5. Rain
  6. Come Away Melinda
  7. Return To Fantasy
  8. Look At Youself
  9. Come Back To Me
  10. The Easy Road
  11. Sweet Freedom
  12. Why Did You Go?
  13. July Morning
  14. Easy Livin’
  15. Between Two Worlds
  16. Only The Young
  17. Different World
  18. Love In Silence
  19. Blind Eye
  20. Wonderworld
  21. Stealin’
  22. Time Of revelation
  23. Cross That Line
  24. More Fool You
  25. Universal Wheels
  26. The Golden Palace
  27. Lady In Black
