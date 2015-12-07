Uriah Heep launch Driven anthology

Uriah Heep have released an anthology entitled Totally Driven.

The collection was originally issued under the Remasters: The Official Anthology banner in 2001, but has been repackaged with the full consent of the band.

It features 27 tracks originally recorded in the run-up to their 2001 live albums Acoustically Driven and Electrically Driven.

It’s available to purchase via iTunes and Amazon, with the physical edition also available in a six-panel digipak with custom artwork by Igor Morski.

Totally Driven tracklist