Twisted Sister's Dee Snider says the "stupidity" of US anti-drag mandates are making him want to start wearing makeup again in protest

Dee Snider has slammed America's attempt to ban drag performances, declaring via Twitter that the "stupidity" of it all is making him want to start wearing makeup again in protest.

During his tenure as Twisted Sister's glamorous frontman in the 80's, Snider would sport eccentric and overtly feminine looks with makeup and clothing, reminiscent of drag artists.

In recent months however, the US has tried to make drag illegal by launching a new legislation, signed in over 30 states, that will make “obscene performances of male or female performers who adopt flamboyant or parodic feminine personas with glamorous makeup and exaggerated costumes" an offence.

The mandate has understandably been faced with backlash, with critics arguing that it obstructs the right to personal expression and freedom, which will lead to further ostracisation of minority groups who do not conform to traditional gender binaries. In addition, it will destroy the livelihoods of countless drag performers across the nation, on the questionable and unfair bias that such behaviours are supposedly not appropriate to be witnessed by children.

In a series of tweets in response to one fan's reference of the aforementioned amendment of Montana’s House Bill 359, who adds that the law could "ban glam rock, wrestling [and] Dolly Parton", the frontman shares his view on the situation, revealing his desire to start wearing makeup again.

“You know, I haven’t worn the Twisted Sister makeup in many years,” Snider says. “But now I’m tempted to put it back on!”

In response to one fan who laments over Montana's current political climate, stating how they believe most individuals who live in the state do not agree with the bills their politicians are pushing, the vocalist says: “I’m willing to bet it’s the majority of you. The bullying minority is getting away with murder and it is time for the true majority to start pushing back ... HARD!".

Elaborating on his point, Snider continues: "LISTEN UP TRUE MAJORITY! Do you see what's happening? We've allowed the bullying minorities to take control! The media gets blame for amplifying every idiotic thing said giving the appearance of it being "public opinion". IT'S NOT! FIGHT BACK! PUSH BACK! TAKE BACK CONTROL!".

To conclude, the frontman shares a John Wick meme which reads: "People keep asking me if I'm back, I am starting to think yeah I'm back", along with his own declaration: "I took off the @TwistedSisterny makeup more than a decade ago, but in light of the current stupidity in the USA it just might be time to start wearing it again!".

Last month, Tennessee became the first US state to ban public drag performances. Although the law does not refer to the word "drag" itself, it refers to "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors" that include "male or female impersonators".

Check out the tweets below:

