Tweed Funk frontman Smokey Holman battling cancer

Tweed Funk frontman Joseph ‘Smokey’ Holman has been diagnosed with cancer.

The vocalist will undergo stem cell treatment in the summer to fight the multiple myeloma, while he has already started a course of chemotherapy.

Tweed Funk have cancelled all of their scheduled live appearances while Holman begins his treatment.

The band say: “We are hoping that with successful treatment that Smokey will be able to resume performing later this fall and can have a number of happy and productive years ahead.”

Tweed Funk’s next album Come Together is scheduled for release on April 29.