Tracks of the Week: new music from The Sheepdogs, Stone Broken and more

As each passing week brings more global trauma, it's perhaps a good time to revisit what US founding father Benjamin Franklin Benjamin said in 1789. "In this world," he wrote, "nothing is certain except death and taxes."

He could have added, "...and Classic Rock's weekly round-up of the best new releases in music", because it seems we've been running this for almost as long, and we remain as resolute in our mission to bring you the very best in new rock action as Franklin was in lobbying UK parliament to repeal the Stamp Act of 1765. In other words? Very resolute.

But before we crack on with this week's batch of pioneering rockers, congratulations to Elles Bailey, whose Riding Out The Storm took top spot last week, ahead of Thunder's The Western Sky and Whiskey Myers' John Wayne.

And now? On with the revolution.

The Sheepdogs - Find The Truth

Some songs take a minute to catch on. This new one from Saskatoon’s finest does not. In fact, it barely takes a second. Find The Truth kicks off with the sort of twin-lead guitar that swan-dives confidently into your chest and says ‘we’ve got this, now let’s dance.’ From there it never lets up. The organ whirls away like it’s 1973. The harmonies are spot-on, because The Sheepdogs’ harmonies are always spot-on (in a way that somehow feels wizened and youthful). Ewan Currie’s lead vocals stir it all together like honey spiked with tequila. Catch them on tour in the UK all this week.

Ghost Hounds - Baby We're Through

Pittsburgh blues rockers Ghost Hounds do a mega upbeat, toe-tapping job of what's essentially a sad premise. Seldom did breaking up sound this much fun. As guitarist Johnny Baab reasons: “Baby We’re Through stays right on the ‘one’ the whole time, which lets us all really dig into the tune. The lyrics are something we can all relate to, while still keeping it positive. It’s all about the vibe." Well, quite.

Deepshade - Eat My Dust

You might not know these Wigan rockers yet, but after this we reckon you’ll want to hear more. A riffy, woozy concoction that’s part Alice In Chains grunge, part All Them Witches-style headfuck, it’s the sort of affirmative ‘this is us, now listen up’ statement that we hope to hear from all rising rock bands. The last minute or so finds them venturing into freakier territory, picking up saxophones and losing some of the heavy potency laid down at the beginning – though if your psychedelic threshold is relatively giving you’ll lap it up without blinking.

Sonny Jim - Release Me

A small band with a big sound, Sonny Jim are the dark horses of South Wales’ burgeoning rock scene. Release Me is the first taste of their upcoming EP, and it’s a very tasty taste. No tricks, just big-hearted rock’n’roll with a riff you’ll want to play and a chorus you can sing along to. “We're lifelong rock fans, and we're doing this with no expectations, just for the love,” bassist (and longtime Classic Rock and Prog writer) Grant Moon tells us. “Unless we're all conscripted/atomised in the next week or so, we'll be hunting out some gigs in our local turf.” That’s the spirit, fellas.

Naxatras - Omega Madness

These psych rock Greeks are on hooky, 70s-tastic form on this enticing instrumental prog number. Super retro but sharper than a crateload of machetes, it’s how we imagine Hawkwind would sound if they’d been left on a remote, The Tempest-style island with only their thoughts, guitars, a lava lamp and a stash of hallucinogens to see them through. Complete with a video that’s part twisted Arthurian adventure, part macabre cheese dream, it makes for enveloping listening and watching. Surreal, but enveloping.

When Rivers Meet - He’ll Drive You Crazy

Unctious, distorted flavours of Royal Blood abound in this latest single from married duo When Rivers Meet – cigar box guitar, Zeppelin-y violin and disco lights included. Are they Essex’s answer to The White Stripes, with an extra side of British 70s rock richness? Listen to this (and the rest of their second album, Saving Grace, which is out now) and decide for yourselves.

Dirty Honey - Another Last Time

Another top-notch tune from Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey, whose Another Last Time is a mighty fine piece of rough-hewn blues rock. Not a single second of it is groundbreaking, but it's delivered with such relaxed confidence – and with such obvious affection for their musical forebears – that you can't help but think they're in for the long haul. The video is good too, with various characters succumbing to one final dose of temptation before the story cleverly ties itself together.

Stone Broken - Black Sunrise

Stone Broken are back with their second single of the year, after the release last month of the wildly overproduced title track from upcoming album Revelation. There's less obvious studio embellishment on Black Sunrise, and it's all the better for it, rattling along on a thumping riff before the chorus provides genuine lift-off. They're clearly aiming for the big leagues, but will the album deliver? You'll have to wait until April 15 to find out.