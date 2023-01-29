Toyah and Robert Fripp enjoy a Satanic Sabbath with fiery, latex-enhanced cover of Motley Crue's Shout At The Devil

How's your Sunday going? Having a satisfying sabbath? Truthfully, chances are that you're not having as much fun as Toyah and Robert Fripp, but that's okay, because literally no-one on the planet has as much fun on Sundays as Toyah and her beau, and frankly comparing your own happiness to the thermonuclear levels of joy enjoyed by Britain's most loved-up couple is a losing game, best avoided.

Having launched 2023 with an effervescent cover of The Offspring's The Kids Aren’t Alright, and followed this by donning leather and latex to share a spicy re-imagining of Toyah's own Latex Messiah (Viva La Rebel In You), the duo went all-out last week, covering Kiss' disco-metal stomper I Was Was Made For Lovin' You, with Toyah delivering her performance inside an inflatable pink unicorn costume. Look, we told you not to compare your life to Toyah's, it really will do you no good, honestly.

And this week? Well, this week involves a red latex catsuit and sunglasses (Toyah), a rather fetching pink wig (Robert), a wind machine (shared) and a blast through Shout At The Devil, the title track of Mötley Crüe's 1983 breakthrough album.

We'll leave you to it...

Ahead of their already-announced Rock Party tour, scheduled for October, Willcox and Fripp will be performing closer to home, with a pair of Rock Party dates added for May 26 and 27 at Huntingdon Hall in Worcester. Tickets are on sale now.

The evening promises to deliver a host of reworked rock standards, "including My Generation, Heroes, Teenage Kicks, Rebel Yell, Slave To The Rhythm, Smoke On The Water, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Paranoid and more."

The Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK tour will call at:



May 26: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

May 27: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 01: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 07: Harrogate Royal Hall

Oct 08: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 09: Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre

Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Oct 20: Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 25: Buxton Opera House

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).