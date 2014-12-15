This week on TeamRock Radio

Steel Panther, Papa Roach and Slipknot are just some of the bands who’ve been added to this week’s TeamRock radio playlist. Here’s Dewsbury to tell you more…

“As we get towards the arse-end of 2014, you’d think that the level of new music would be decreasing, and you’d be right,” he says. “Nevertheless, there’s still a whole megaton of great new stuff around. Honourable mentions this week go to Skindred’s Proceed With Caution which goes straight into our Recurrent category – solely because the album, Kill The Power has been around for almost 12 months – but it’s still a hell of a song.

“We’ve also decided to add a couple of massive songs from two of this year’s big releases, even though they’re not the singles,” he adds. “Anyone who would like to argue against playing new stuff from AC/DC and Slipknot needs to seriously re-evaluate their life. In addition to this lot, we’ll be spot-playing The Defiled’s Five Minutes and Northlane’s Rot a couple of times, too.”

New additions to the TeamRock Radio playlist include:

AC/DC – Rock Or Bust (Columbia) * Papa Roach – Fear Everything And Rise (Eleven Seven) * Sleeping With Sirens – Kick Me (Epitaph) * Slipknot – Custer (Roadrunner) * Steel Panther – The Stocking Song

Plus:

Bigelf – Alien Frequency (Inside Out/Century) * Don Broco – Money, Power, Fame (Search & Destroy) * Fall Out Boy – American Beauty/American Psycho (Virgin EMI/DCD2) * Ginger Wildheart & Courtney Love – Honour * Hacktivist – Deceive & Defy (Wake To Reality) * Joe Bonamassa – Different Shade Of Blue (Mascot) * Lower Than Atlantis – Criminal (Sony) * Mallory Knox – When Are We Waking Up (Epic) * Marmozets – Move, Shake, Hide (Roadrunner) * Rival Sons – Good Things (Earache) * The Smashing Pumpkins – Being Beige (Martha’s Music/BMG) * Upon A Burning Body feat. Ice-T – Turn Down For What (Fearless) * While She Sleeps – Four Walls (Epic)

