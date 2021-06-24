This Doors classic played in the style of Alice In Chains is a doomy acoustic delight

Croatian musician Denis Pauna is one of the YouTube creatives who’s kept us both sane and entertained during the past 18 months, with his imaginative reinterpretations of classic metal anthems in the style of other bands.



Barely a week goes by without Mr Pauna posing a rhetorical ‘What if [insert metallic legend] wrote [insert classic metal/grunge/thrash classic]? ’ question, and then showing the world exactly how this would sound, to impressive effect.

You should know the drill by now. But that doesn’t mean that we’re jaded here, far from it, and this reimagining of The Doors Riders On The Storm as filtered through an Alice In Chains Sap / Jar Of Flies prism is another nugget of golden gloom.

If this slice of Pauna wizardry floats your boat, you might wish to check out his version of Alice In Chains’ Rooster in the style of Type O Negative, or perhaps his popular take on Metallica’s The Unforgiven as rendered by Pete Steele’s band. And there are literally dozens more magical moments where those came from.