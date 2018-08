Third Eye Blind have released a preview video for their upcoming European tour.

It includes footage shot during their summer dates, plus an interview with frontman Stephan Jenkins.

The band launched fifth album Dopamine in June in North America, and it’s just been released in the UK. Their European dates follow a run of shows in the US.

Third Eye Blind European tour

Nov 05: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 06: London Forum, UK

Nov 08: Amsterdam Milkweg, Netherlands

Nov 09: Koln Gebaeude 9, Germany