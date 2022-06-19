There’s no “crystal ball” for Fieldy’s return to Korn, says Ray Luzier

Korn drummer Ray Luzier said Korn still miss bassist Fieldy on the road, but there’s no “crystal ball” to tell them what might happen about the situation.

Fieldy, aka Reggie Arvizu, announced last year that he’d fallen back into some “bad habits” and that it had been “suggested” he should take some time away to deal with his issues. Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz has been standing in since then.

Luzier told MoreCore that Fieldy was “doing good,” adding: “He’s our brother. We love him. We support him 110 percent.

“Sometimes you need to step away a little bit to look at the picture and see what's going on with your individual life, and I think that’s where we’re all at now with Reggie. He’s such a great dude and he’s one of my best buds, so we support him in everything he does.

“No one has a crystal ball – I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future — but we definitely miss him out here.”

He went on to praise Diaz’s contribution to their shows. “He’s doing a hell of a job. But there’s a sound about Fieldy that is Korn. There’s that signature thing; not many bass players can say that. Just that sound – you pop a Korn album on and you’re like, ‘Woah.’

“That bass, you take that out and it wouldn’t sound normal, because Munky and Head don’t sound normal, and neither does Jon. But that bass, man, it’s just leading a lot of those older records.”

Korn are currently touring the European festival circuit ahead of a run of North American dates.