There’s another Motorhead live album coming, because 13 official Motorhead live albums just isn’t enough

It’s been five years since the release of the most recent stand-alone Motörhead live album (2016’s Clean Your Clock) so the news that there’s another one on the way is just fine and dandy with us.

Motörhead’s December 5, 2012 gig at the Berlin Velodrom on the King Of The Road tour, was one of their biggest-ever headline shows in Germany, and now you too can partake of that enchanted evening’s entertainment with the release of Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin on April 23 via Silver Lining Music. For those eager to dive straight in, patience, dear friend, but we’ve a taster for you in the form of a storming take on Over The Top.

The performance was captured by Herwig Meyszner, who has also produced concert films for the likes of Saxon, Exodus and Kreator. It finds the ’Head in typically uncompromising form, and serves as a worthy companion piece to the audio recording.



Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin track list:

1. I Know How to Die

2. Damage Case

3. Stay Clean

4. Metropolis

5. Over the Top

6. Doctor Rock

7. String Theory

8. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

9. Rock It

10. You Better Run

11. The One to Sing the Blues

12. Going to Brazil

13. Killed by Death

14. Ace of Spades

15. Overkill