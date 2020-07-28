There's a punk band made completely of robots

Legend has it that if you give a monkey a typewriter, soon enough it it'll knock out the complete works of William Shakespeare. But what happens when you give a robot a guitar? Well, turns out it'll sprout a mohawk and go join a punk rock band.

Created by German artist Kolja Kugler, the robots behind The One Love Machine Band have been crafted completely of scrap metal and programmed with one mission: to rock out as hard as possible.

Programmed to play by themselves, Kugler quickly realised that punk rock was where their creative talents lay. Make of that what you will.

"When I build a band member I start obviously with the music-making parts," Kugler tells CNN. "The fingers, plugging or playing, and then I build the character behind it."

"The special thing about my robots is that they do actually play the music themselves. My robots play the bass guitar, the drum kit and they play the flute. They've got an affinity for punk rock.

"My robots perform all around the world. Tech events, festivals, university lectures or TED Talks."

Check out the band in action below.