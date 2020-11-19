The top 10 most-streamed AC/DC songs in the UK aren’t what you might expect

AC/DC’s seventeenth studio album, Power Up, was released on November 13, and it looks set to rack up two notable achievements in the UK, as it’s on course to become a) the band’s fourth number one album and b) the fast-selling album of 2020 so far.

The album’s first week sales position will be revealed by the Official Charts Company at 6pm on Friday, November 20, but given that ‘DC were outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined at the mid-week stage, it looks highly likely that Power Up will become the rock legends’ fourth UK chart-topping album, following on from Back In Black (1980), Black Ice (2008) and the Iron Man 2 – OST album (2010). Power Up sold 47,000 copies in the UK over the weekend, and if it passes the 55,000 sales racked by Kylie Minogue’s Disco, it will be 2020’s fastest-selling album to date.

“This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother,” Angus Young has said. “It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.

While we await confirmation of ‘DC’s latest notable achievements, the Official Charts Company have revealed the band’s top 10 most streamed songs in the UK. One or two inclusions in the list might surprise you… here’s the countdown:

10. It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll)

UK streams: 10.8 million

9. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

UK streams: 11 million

8. Whole Lotta Rose

UK streams: 12.4 million

7. Hells Bells

UK streams: 16.4 million

6.TNT

UK streams: 20.5 million

5. Shoot To Thrill

UK streams: 23.7 million

4. You Shook Me All Night Long

UK streams: 49.3 million

3. Highway To Hell

UK streams: 71.8 million

2. Thunderstruck

UK streams: 78.3 million

1. Back In Black

UK streams: 78.5 million

So a mere 301.6 million plays for the top five entries alone. Pretty, pretty good.

You can read all about AC/DC’s triumphant comeback in Angus Young and Brian Johnson’s own words, in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now.