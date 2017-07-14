The Struts launch new track One Night Only

The Struts continue their inexorable march towards world domination with new single One Night Only. It’s the first track to be released from the band’s as-yet-untitled upcoming second album, the follow-up to 2016 reissue of the band’s 2014 debut, Everybody Wants.

With a typically huge chorus and bits that sound like Queen and little bits before the chorus that sound a bit like Coldplay, One Night Only is machined-tooled for swaying audiences and drunken, communal singalongs.

“This song is mainly about the relationship between a performer and his/her audience,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “After touring throughout the United States, we’ve developed a strong relationship with our audience and started to feel more responsibility to them—mainly to give a great show every night.

“The song has many theatrical moments, making the arrangement one of the most ambitious songs we’ve done. It’s definitely over the top and larger than life, but after experiencing our audience and how they react to our music, I think it’s even more fitting.”

One More Night is available now.

The Struts will be playing in Japan in late August, before returning to the US in September and October for more shows. They’ll be supporting The Foo Fighters on the US leg of their Autumn tour.

The Struts Tour Dates

* = w/Foo Fighters

