The Hu become world's first rock band to be named an official UNESCO Artist for Peace

Mongolian sensations The Hu have become the first rock band to be officially designated an "Artist For Peace" by United Nations agency UNESCO.

The band members received the accolade at a ceremony at UNESCO's Paris HQ, where they were hosted by the organisation's Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who first met the band during an official visit to Mongolia in the summer.

“Traditional knowledge has much to teach us, for instance in appreciating the beauty and fragility of nature," said Azoulay. "This message is at the heart of The Hu's songs and UNESCO’s work. I am delighted that we will be able to count on The Hu’s voice to share this conviction on the global stage, using the power of music as a universal language, especially with young people, who will be the ones to take these values into the future."

“Mongolians have utmost respect for our history, culture and language that were left to us from thousands years ago through our elders and ancestors," says band leader Gala. "The Hu band’s goal and purpose is to first perform a unique genre of music that gives strength and power every time you hear. Secondly, to show the world the Mongolian nomadic environmentally aware livelihood that was passed down generations ago, and to inspire others to live minimalistic life and enjoy life to its fullest.

"UNESCO bestowing on The Hu the ‘Artist for Peace’ designation shows their appreciation towards cultural diversity and heritage pieces that are of great value to Mongolians. The partnership between The Hu band and UNESCO will bring awareness towards every culture that is distinguished by their unique heritage and core values, so we are excited to be part of a movement that can improve and change so many lives."

It's not the first time The Hu have been recognised by officialdom. In 2019 the band were awarded the Cultural Envoy of Mongolia certificate, and the following year they received the Mongolian state's highest award, the Order of Genghis Khan.

"There are messages that we try to deliver," Gala told Classic Rock earlier this year. “And even though we sing in a different language, everybody seems to understand what we’re trying to say.”

The Hu's new album Rumble Of Thunder is out now, while the band's UK tour kicks off in Manchester this evening. Dates below.

The Hu Black Thunder Tour 2022

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Leeds Stylus, UK

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 05: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Dec 06: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Dec 07: Glasgow SWG3 (Galvanizers), UK

Dec 09: London Roundhouse, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).